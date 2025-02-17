Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after buying an additional 759,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,899,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $194,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,355,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $72.57 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

