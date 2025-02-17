Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,579 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Shift4 Payments worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $121.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

