Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,463 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,007.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 74,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,475,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $42.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

