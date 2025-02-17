Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 93,695 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,695 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Banco Bradesco worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,839,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,224,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,965,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,988,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 56.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,616,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,662 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

