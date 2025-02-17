Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 94,197 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,197 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 103.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $10,794,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,774.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

