Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 880,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.37% of Ingram Micro as of its most recent SEC filing.

INGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ingram Micro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $23.59 on Monday. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

