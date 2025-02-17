Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.36% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of KSA opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $794.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

