Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,084,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,164,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,680,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 304,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 133,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Sandip A. Kapadia sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,229.58. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,352,094. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,318 shares of company stock worth $2,098,866. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

