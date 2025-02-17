Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.43.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $256.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.53. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

