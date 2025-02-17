Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $284.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $256.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average of $263.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,284,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.