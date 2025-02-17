Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,094,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $406,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 202,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

