Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $186.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

