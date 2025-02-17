Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Alphabet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 135,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

