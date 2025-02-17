AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Update

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Price Performance

ALTI opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AlTi Global has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

