Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.98. Equities analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.