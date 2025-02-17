AM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

