Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

