American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $125.76 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

