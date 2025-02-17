Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $139,454.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,031,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,272,122.76. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,841,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,548,000 after purchasing an additional 218,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 278,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 995,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.