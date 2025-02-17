AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 508,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 703.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 374.1% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,989,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,794 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

Shares of AMPG opened at $2.05 on Monday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

