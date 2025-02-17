Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $284.33

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,178,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,511,348.95. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $264.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.98 and its 200 day moving average is $246.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

