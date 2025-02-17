Analyzing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Profound Medical and Autonomix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.69%. Autonomix Medical has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 885.92%. Given Autonomix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than Profound Medical.

This table compares Profound Medical and Autonomix Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $8.98 million 22.40 -$28.57 million ($1.34) -5.00 Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($16.07) -0.18

Autonomix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autonomix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Autonomix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -349.41% -85.22% -64.87% Autonomix Medical N/A -542.11% -236.92%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Autonomix Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

