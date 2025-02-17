AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $144.90 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.95.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

