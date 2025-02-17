ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) vs. GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Head to Head Comparison

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GlyEco and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlyEco N/A N/A N/A ARQ -0.44% -0.25% -0.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of GlyEco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlyEco 0 0 0 0 0.00 ARQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GlyEco and ARQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ARQ has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.74%. Given ARQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ is more favorable than GlyEco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlyEco and ARQ”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlyEco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARQ $99.18 million 2.50 -$12.25 million ($0.01) -591.00

GlyEco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARQ.

Summary

ARQ beats GlyEco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on April 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

