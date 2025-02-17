ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML stock opened at $751.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $762.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

