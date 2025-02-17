Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,354 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 277.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,926 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,255,000 after purchasing an additional 498,915 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,883,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,964,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $320.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.21 and its 200-day moving average is $303.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -320.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

