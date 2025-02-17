Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,807 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,094.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.77 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

