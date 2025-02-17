Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.