Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $162.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.