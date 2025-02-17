Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,948 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,130,000 after acquiring an additional 681,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $206.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

