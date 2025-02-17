Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,087 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,235,927,000 after acquiring an additional 633,589 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 604,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 259,776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 246,762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14,163.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 202,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 199,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 189,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $205.51 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

