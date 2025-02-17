Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,274 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,773,000 after buying an additional 679,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,301,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,318,000 after purchasing an additional 187,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,580,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $186.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $125.23 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.11.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $4,508,196.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,235 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,287.30. This represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $980,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,633,467.94. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,777 shares of company stock valued at $93,531,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

