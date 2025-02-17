Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 70 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Garmin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $212.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.88. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $223.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.