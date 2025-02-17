Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

