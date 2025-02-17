Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $155.01 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

