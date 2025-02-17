Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.44 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,408,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,509,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,613,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,422,000 after purchasing an additional 315,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after buying an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.