Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,821,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,655,000 after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,004,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

