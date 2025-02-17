Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.49 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

