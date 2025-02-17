Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $178.72 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

