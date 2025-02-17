Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $212.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.67, a PEG ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,979,036.40. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,506 shares of company stock worth $6,789,679 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.