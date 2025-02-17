Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

