Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $147.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

