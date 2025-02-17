Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after buying an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,270,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after buying an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $143.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.