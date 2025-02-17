Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,717 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

