Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8,645.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 59.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,158,000 after acquiring an additional 984,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3,738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 726,438 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 637,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,733,000 after acquiring an additional 528,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,318,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,779,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.