Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,349 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 172.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

