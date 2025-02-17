Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 33,338 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,338 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $474,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $233.04 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

