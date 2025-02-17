Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,111 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $184.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.80. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

