Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Okta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 105.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -275.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,908 shares of company stock worth $85,025,665 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

