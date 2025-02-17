Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 125 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

